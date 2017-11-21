West Ham United Fans Urged Not to Call 999 Over Club’s Woeful Form

New Delhi: West Ham United supporters have been warned to stop calling 999 to complain about their team losses. The Hammers suffered a 2-0 defeat against Watford on Sunday in David Moyes’s first match in charge. Due to their poor run of form, West Ham is without a Premier League win in five games and in the relegation zone.

West Ham fans are fed-up with their team bad performance and their disappointment is justified. However, some of the team supporters have been taking their grievances and complaints too far, with the Essex Police Force Control Room urging them to stop using the emergency number.

A tweet from the EPControlRoom account read: “Ringing 999 because WestHamUtd have lost again and you aren’t sure what to do is not acceptable! It is a complete waste of our time. £999foremergencies only.”

Ringing 999 because @WestHamUtd have lost again and you aren’t sure what to do is not acceptable! It is a complete waste of our time. #999foremergenciesonly — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) November 19, 2017





During West Ham’s last match, the fans chanted “sack the board” as the team remained 18th in the Premier League table.

The Hammers host Leicester in their first home match since Moyes’s appointment on Friday. The manager appealed for unity among the supporters after watching his new team lose.

“We need a united club,” said Moyes. “I know that’s hard if you have grievances but I said to the players at the end that it’s hard to play when the crowd’s like that. The small things can make a big difference but I can understand their frustration because we didn’t play well enough. We need to find a way to make sure we get the club together.”