West Bromwich sacks coach Tony Pulis

London, Nov 20 (IANS) West Bromwich Albion on Monday announced that the club had parted ways with head coach Tony Pulis after a miserable losing streak which has seen the club slump to 17th in the Premier League.

Pulis led his team to just two wins in 21 Premier League games following Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Chelsea. The team are now just one place above the relegation zone after an 11-game winless run in all competitions, reports Xinhua news agency.

"These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the club," chairman John Williams said on West Brom's official website.

"We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony's contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

Assistant coach Gary Megson will take charge of the team until further notice.

--IANS

sam/bg