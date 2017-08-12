West Brom coach Pulis extends contract until 2019

London, Aug 12 (IANS) Coach Tony Pulis signed a one-year extension of his contract with West Bromwich Albion and is set to remain with the Baggies until 2019, the English Premier League (EPL) club said.

The 59-year-old Pulis started at West Brom in 2015 and led the team to a very respectable 10th-place finish last season, reports Efe.

"I've said all along that we are in a building phase which requires a step-by-step process," Pulis said in comments posted on the club Web site.

"I think we've seen an improvement all across the club in recent seasons and we must continue that in what is such a tough, tough league".

"We can never underestimate just how important it is to keep our place in a league that is now the most famous and the most followed in the world," he added.

West Bromwich will host Bournemouth on Saturday in their 2017-2018 EPL opener.

--IANS

tri/vm