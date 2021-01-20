West Bengal Road Accident: 13 Dead After Vehicles Collide Due to Fog in Jalpaiguri, PMO Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each for Kin of Deceased; What We Know So Far

Jalpaiguri, January 20: At least 13 people were killed and as many as 18 people were injured in a road accident in West Bengal. The incident took place in Dhupguri city in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal due to reduced visibility caused by fog on Tuesday night. In the wake of the horrific incident, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 each for injured. "Accident in Jalpaiguri is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. From Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to be given to next of kin of those who lost lives. Rs 50,000 each for injured", the tweet from the PMO read.

According to reports, a vehicle collided head-on with a boulder loaded truck whose driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider and slipped towards its right side. Sumant Roy, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri said that two other vehicles coming from the wrong side collided into the body of the truck due to which boulders loaded in the vehicle fell on them. The official informed that in all, four vehicles got damaged after another small lorry in front of the truck collided. Surat Accident: 15 Labourers Crushed to Death by Speeding Truck, PM Modi, Ashok Gehlot Express Grief; Here's What We Know So Far.

All you need to know about road accident in Dhupguri city of West Bengal:

13 people were killed in a road accident at Dhupguri city in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Tuesday night.

The driver of the truck survived the accident and has been detained. The treatment of injured at the nearby hospital is being monitored.

As many as 18 people also sustained injuries in the accident after four vehicles collided due to low visibility.

From PMNRF, ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to be given to next of kin of those who lost lives. Rs 50,000 each for injured, the PMO announced.

As soon as the incident was reported, Circle inspector of Dhupguri and his team reached the place of accident in less than 10 minutes. Multiple cranes were brought to lift the vehicles and clear the road.

Locals along with police officials assisted in rescuing the injured at the spot.

Reports inform that the road is now cleared for vehicular movement.

The horrific road accident took place after a boulder loaded truck slipped and rammed into several vehicles. Last week, a minibus with around 35 people on board overturned in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. At least two people standing on the roadside were killed and several others were injured after the driver of the bus lost control and it overturned on a group of people standing outside a motorbike repairing shop. Reports inform that the minibus was heading towards Lataguri with picnickers from Ranirhat in Moynaguri when the accident happened on the national highway at Harisheba More in Moulani.