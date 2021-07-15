West Bengal Post poll violence: NHRC submits final report in Hight Court

Big news coming in from West Bengal, the National Human Rights Commission of India has submitted a final report in Hight Court. This report is regarding post-poll violence in West Bengal. The report says the situation in West Bengal is a manifestation of the law of the ruler, instead of the rule of the law. Remember this comes after a similar observation by the Calcutta high court as well on two occasions the high court has said the allegation of police inaction and states conduct with respect to them does not inspire the confidence of this court. Let the NHRC file a report on the situation, what the court has said, and directed the state to ensure that full corporation is given to them on this matter. Watch the video to know more!