West Bengal post-poll violence: NHRC given extension till July 30 to submit its report

Some breaking news coming in regarding the West Bengal alleged post-poll violence where the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has been given an extension till July 30 to submit its report. The Calcutta High Court has also issued a show-cause notice send to the Dy Commissioner of Police, Jadavpur and IPS Munir Khan over the alleged attack on the NHRC team. TIMES NOW's Tamal Saha brings in all the details to this latest report. Watch the full video to know more about this story and stay updated with the latest news and breaking stories only on Times Now.