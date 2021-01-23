West Bengal Polls: PM Modi in Kolkata, CM Mamata to Address Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata on January 23 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

While this kickstarts the PM’s visit to the poll bound state of West Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to lead a grand procession from Shyambazar Five-Point Cross to Red Road the same day. The Shyambazar crossing in north Kolkata is famous for a statue of Bose riding a horse.

PM to Visit Kolkata and Assam

The PMO noted how the central government had decided to celebrate Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday as Parakrama Divas. PM Modi will be at the inaugural function of the celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, PTI reported. He is scheduled to reach at 3:30 pm and is expected to leave around 7:00 pm the same day.

Before this, PM Modi will visit the national library of Kolkata where a conference on “Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” and an artists’ camp is being organised. He is expected to interact with the participants.

He will also visit Assam the same day, also a poll bound state, to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas in Sivasagar. “Taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people, Government of Assam came out with a new land policy with renewed emphasis on protecting their land rights.

The issuance of patta for indigenous people of Assam has been given highest priority in order to instill a sense of security amongst them,” said the PMO in the statement according to PTI.

Mamata Banerjee to Address Rally

CM Banerjee had earlier announced that the state government would observe Netaji’s birthday as ‘Deshnayak Divas.’ There is a committee being set up that will hold year-long programmes.

Saturday’s rally will kickstart these celebrations, lakhs of people are expected to attend. The programme will commence with blowing of a siren alarm sharp at 12.15 pm to mark the exact timing of Bose’s birth.

There will be huge cut outs of Bose on this route which will cross Bhupendra Bose Avenue, Jatindra Mohan Avenue, Chittaranjan Avenue, Esplanade and Rani Rashmoni Avenue across north and central Kolkata. After the rally ends, Mamata will address a huge crowd. MPs and MLAs are also expected to take part.

