West Bengal Polls: Modi, Mithun, Shah Among BJP’s Key Campaigners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 10 March, named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, among other key campaigners for the party in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The list titled, “Names of BJP Leaders who will campaign for BJP Candidates for General Elections to the Legislative Assembly in State of WEST BEGANL (PHASE-I) (sic)” also names BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Others named in the list include Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani, BJP National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Babul Supriyo, and actor-turned-politician Payal Sarkar.

MEANWHILE

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, filed her nomination from the Nandigram constituency for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls. Banerjee had announced that she would be fighting the polls from Nandigram on 18 January.

Earlier, on Saturday, 6 March, BJP announced that Suvendu Adhikari, who was previously a TMC MLA, will be fighting against Mamata for the Nandigram seat.

BACKGROUND

On Friday, 5 March, Trinamool Congress released its first list of candidates for the upcoming polls and Mamata Banerjee announced that she would contest the election from Nandigram.

BJP, on Saturday, 6 March, announced 57 candidates for the fIrst two phases, including Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

Elections to 294 seats of the West Bengal State Assembly will be conducted in eight phases and will kick off on 27 March.

