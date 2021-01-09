West Bengal Governor's meeting with Amit Shah rescheduled

Visual from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in October last year.

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The meeting of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been rescheduled, sources said.

Dhankhar reached New Delhi on Friday and said: "I will call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow."

In October last year, the Governor had met Shah in the national capital.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over several issues.

Banerjee had earlier also accused Dhankhar of running a "parallel administration" in the state.

The Governor has consistently been raising the issue of law and order in West Bengal and has said the situation is alarming. (ANI)