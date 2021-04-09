West Bengal Elections: Here's How To Download Election Booth Slip Online

India is going through State Elections 2021 and the voting process has already concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry. In Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry the polling happened in a single phase on April 6, Tuesday. While voters in Assam casted their votes in three phases and the last phase was on April 6.

Polling in West Bengal is taking place in eight phases out of which three phases have already concluded and the next phase will happen on Saturday, April 10. The last polling phase in West Bengal will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes in all states will be done on May 2.People who want an online election booth slip can check the details below to know what they need to do.

Step 1: Go to the National Voters’ Service Portal by clicking on the link https://electoralsearch.in/.

Step 2: Next you will have to provide your details under either ‘Search by Details’ or ‘Search by EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number options.

Step 3: After submitting the details like name, age, district etc. you will be able to see the result list which will display your details at the bottom of the page.

Step 4: Then you will have to click on ‘View details’ to see the elector’s information.

Step 5: Lastly you will have to click on ‘Print Voter Information’ to get a print out of the voter information slip.

If you want a digital format of the Voter ID card then you will have to download an e-EPIC or electronic Election Photo Identity Card. As per the Election Commission website that is eci.gov.in/e-epic, it is an alternate and faster mode of obtaining an Electoral Photo Identity Card and is equally valid as a proof of document for voter identification.

Also, a voter is provided with an option to choose if he wants to store the card on his or her mobile or upload it on Digi locker.

Here is how to download e-EPIC:

Step 1: You will have to first register or login on NVSP (National Voters Service Portal) https://electoralsearch.in/.

Step 2: Next, provide EPIC Number or Form Reference Number.

Step 3: You will have to verify the OTP sent on the registered mobile number.

Step 4: Then click on Download e-EPIC and take a printout for future use.

