West Bengal Election 2021: Full list of 43 constituencies set to vote tomorrow in Phase 6

FP Staff
A total of 43 seats spread across West Bengal will vote tomorrow (Thursday, 22 April) in phase six of the multi-phased election.

The sixth phase will see over 1 crore voters deciding the fate of 306 candidates across 43 constituencies spread across four districts.

The 43 Assembly seats are spread across four districts " Uttar Dinajpur, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman.

The TMC and the BJP are contesting all the 43 Assembly seats in Phase 6 of the West Bengal polls.

Both the TMC and the BJP have pitched hard to gain the confidence of Matuas, who make for a large chunk of the state's Scheduled Caste population, in most of the 17 Assembly segments going to polls in this phase in North 24 Parganas district and some of the nine seats in Nadia.

Prominent names in the sixth phase of the Assembly polls include BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, TMC ministers Jyotipriyo Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya and CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya.

Elections have been held in 180 constituencies so far, and the remaining 114 seats are set to go to polls between 22 and 29 April.

Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Full list of constituencies going to polls in Phase 6:

Sr No

Constituency Name

District

1

Chopra

Uttar Dinajpur

2

Islampur

Uttar Dinajpur

3

Goalpokhar

Uttar Dinajpur

4

Chakulia

Uttar Dinajpur

5

Karandighi

Uttar Dinajpur

6

Hemtabad

Uttar Dinajpur

7

Kaliaganj

Uttar Dinajpur

8

Raiganj

Uttar Dinajpur

9

Itahar

Uttar Dinajpur

10

Karimpur

Nadia

11

Tehatta

Nadia

12

Palashipara

Nadia

13

Kaliganj

Nadia

14

Nakashipara

Nadia

15

Chapra

Nadia

16

Krishnanagar Uttar

Nadia

17

Nabadwip

Nadia

18

Krishnanagar Dakshin

Nadia

19

Bongaon Uttar

Nadia

20

Bongaon Dakshin

North 24 Parganas

21

Gaighata

North 24 Parganas

22

Bagda

North 24 Parganas

23

Baduria

North 24 Parganas

24

Habra

North 24 Parganas

25

Ashokenagar

North 24 Parganas

26

Amdanga

North 24 Parganas

27

Bijpur

North 24 Parganas

28

Naihati

North 24 Parganas

29

Bhatpara

North 24 Parganas

30

Jagatdal

North 24 Parganas

31

Noapara

North 24 Parganas

32

Barrackpore

North 24 Parganas

33

Khardaha

North 24 Parganas

34

Dum Dum Uttar

North 24 Parganas

35

Bhatar

Purba Bardhaman

36

Purbasthali Dakshin

Purba Bardhaman

37

Purbasthali Uttar

Purba Bardhaman

38

Katwa

Purba Bardhaman

39

Ketugram

Purba Bardhaman

40

Mangalkot

Purba Bardhaman

41

Ausgram

Purba Bardhaman

42

Galsi

Purba Bardhaman

43

Swarupnagar

Purba Bardhaman

 

 

