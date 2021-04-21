West Bengal Election 2021: Full list of 43 constituencies set to vote tomorrow in Phase 6

A total of 43 seats spread across West Bengal will vote tomorrow (Thursday, 22 April) in phase six of the multi-phased election.

The sixth phase will see over 1 crore voters deciding the fate of 306 candidates across 43 constituencies spread across four districts.

The 43 Assembly seats are spread across four districts " Uttar Dinajpur, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman.

The TMC and the BJP are contesting all the 43 Assembly seats in Phase 6 of the West Bengal polls.

Both the TMC and the BJP have pitched hard to gain the confidence of Matuas, who make for a large chunk of the state's Scheduled Caste population, in most of the 17 Assembly segments going to polls in this phase in North 24 Parganas district and some of the nine seats in Nadia.

Prominent names in the sixth phase of the Assembly polls include BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, TMC ministers Jyotipriyo Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya and CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya.

Elections have been held in 180 constituencies so far, and the remaining 114 seats are set to go to polls between 22 and 29 April.

Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Full list of constituencies going to polls in Phase 6:

Sr No Constituency Name District 1 Chopra Uttar Dinajpur 2 Islampur Uttar Dinajpur 3 Goalpokhar Uttar Dinajpur 4 Chakulia Uttar Dinajpur 5 Karandighi Uttar Dinajpur 6 Hemtabad Uttar Dinajpur 7 Kaliaganj Uttar Dinajpur 8 Raiganj Uttar Dinajpur 9 Itahar Uttar Dinajpur 10 Karimpur Nadia 11 Tehatta Nadia 12 Palashipara Nadia 13 Kaliganj Nadia 14 Nakashipara Nadia 15 Chapra Nadia 16 Krishnanagar Uttar Nadia 17 Nabadwip Nadia 18 Krishnanagar Dakshin Nadia 19 Bongaon Uttar Nadia 20 Bongaon Dakshin North 24 Parganas 21 Gaighata North 24 Parganas 22 Bagda North 24 Parganas 23 Baduria North 24 Parganas 24 Habra North 24 Parganas 25 Ashokenagar North 24 Parganas 26 Amdanga North 24 Parganas 27 Bijpur North 24 Parganas 28 Naihati North 24 Parganas 29 Bhatpara North 24 Parganas 30 Jagatdal North 24 Parganas 31 Noapara North 24 Parganas 32 Barrackpore North 24 Parganas 33 Khardaha North 24 Parganas 34 Dum Dum Uttar North 24 Parganas 35 Bhatar Purba Bardhaman 36 Purbasthali Dakshin Purba Bardhaman 37 Purbasthali Uttar Purba Bardhaman 38 Katwa Purba Bardhaman 39 Ketugram Purba Bardhaman 40 Mangalkot Purba Bardhaman 41 Ausgram Purba Bardhaman 42 Galsi Purba Bardhaman 43 Swarupnagar Purba Bardhaman

Story continues

Also See: West Bengal Election 2021: BJP vice-president, TMC ministers in fray among 43 seats in Phase 6 tomorrow; date, time of polling

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Phase 5: Full list of 45 constituencies set to vote today

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Full list of 44 constituencies set to vote in phase 4 today

Read more on Politics by Firstpost.