West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Prashant Kishor Tweets 'On May 2, Hold Me To My Last Tweet'

Kolkata, February 27: A day after the Election Commission announces dates for the assembly elections in West Bengal, political strategist Prashant Kishor said one of the key battles for democracy in the country will be fought in the state. Prahsnat Kishor, whose I-PAC is managing the election campaign of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), also shared TMC's latest slogal - Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) on Twitter. 'Prashant Kishor is Coronavirus, Happy He is Leaving Us,' Says JDU Leader Ajay Alok Amid Tensions Between Party VP and Nitish Kumar.

"One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet (sic)," Kishor tweeted. In December last year, he said that he would quit Twitter if the BJP manages to perform well in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Prashant Kishor on West Bengal Polls:

One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet. pic.twitter.com/vruk6jVP0X — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 27, 2021

"For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! (sic)," he had tweeted. Reacting to his tweet, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya quipped that the country would have to lose an election strategist (Kishor) if the BJP forms the next government in West Bengal.

Prashant Kishor on BJP's Performance in West Bengal Elections:

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Polling will be held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.