West Bengal Assembly Elections 1996: A Look Back at The Polling, Alliances and Results of The Previous Election Ahead of 2021 Polls

Kolkata, March 5: The polling to the twelfth legislative assembly in the state of West Bengal saw a return of Left Front to power for fifth time straight. After winning the 1996 West Bengal Assembly Elections , Communist Party of India's Jyoti Basu resumed his position as the Chief Minister, his last tenure as the state head. The Left Front recorded an overpowering majority by winning more than 200 constituency in the 294 seat-assembly of the north-eastern state.

Also Read | TMC Full List of Candidates For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Check 291 Names Announced by Trinamool Congress For Vidhan Sabha Polls

In the West Bengal Assembly Elections 1996, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) secured the highest number of seats with victory in 189 constituency. Communist Party of India could however, win only on five seats. The Congress was the second biggest party with 43 seats. Followed by All India Forward Block at 29. The Revolutionary Socialist Party marked victory on 18 seats. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

Other parties including, Democratic Socialist Party (Prabodh Chandra) DSP(PC), Jharkhand Party (JKP), Ravolutionary Communist Party of India (Rasik Bhatt) RCPI(RB) and Janta Party were able to secure victory in only one seat each. Meanwhile, six independent candidates also won the elections.TMC Full List of Candidates For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Check 291 Names Announced by Trinamool Congress For Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2001: A Look Back at The Polling, Alliances and Results of The Previous Election Ahead of 2021 Polls

As per the Statistical Report of the Election Commission of India, around 32 political parties contested the West Bengal Assembly Polls in 1996. Out of which six were national parties, 12 state ones and remaining Registered (Unrecognised) parties.

As per the electoral roll 45,619,132( Male: 23,994,602, Female: 21,624,530)voters were eligible to cast their vote in the elections. Out of which 37837831 voters exercised their franchise - including 17,714,887 female voters and 20,122,944 male - in 61,253 polling stations. The overall voters turnout during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 1996 stood at 82.94 per cent

Meanwhile, the upcoming assembly elections across West Bengal are due to begin in March. The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Voting will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results of the West Bengal assembly elections 2021 will be declared on May 2.