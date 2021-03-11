West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kolkata Port profile: TMC's Firhad Hakim looks to nab third straight term in seat

Kolkata Port is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolkata South district of West Bengal. It falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,38,082 registered voters.

The TMC has fielded sitting MLA Firhad Hakim in hopes of retaining this seat.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kolkata Port in the previous Assembly election was 63.43 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Firhad Hakim won the Kolkata Port seat on an All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket by securing 73,459 votes.

His main opponent Rakesh Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC) took the second position by receiving with 46,911 votes.

In 2011 as well, Hakim was declared the winner in the constituency on receiving 63,866 votes. This time round, he won against Moinuddin Shams of the Communist Party of India (CPM) by a margin of 25,033 votes or 19.06 percent.

Elections to the 294-member Assembly will be held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April.

Votes will be counted on 2 May.

