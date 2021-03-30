West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Pursurah profile: TMC's M Nuruzzaman's won constituency in 2016 polls

gPursurah is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,06,057 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, Pursurah constituency is composed of Pursurah community development block, along with Arunda, Balipur, Rammohan I, Rammohan II and Tantisal gram panchayats of Khanakul I community development block, and Harinkhola I and Harinkhola II gram panchayats of Arambagh community development block.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Pursurah in the previous Assembly election was 86.35 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Dr M Nuruzzaman of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from the Pursurah seat. He received 1,05,275 votes as against 76,148 votes won by his closest opponent Pratim Singha Roy of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat by fielding Parvez Rahman against Saumendranath Bera of the CPM. Bera was the runner up in the electoral battle after losing by a margin of 31,690 votes or 16.54 percent.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.

