West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Full list of 43 constituencies set to vote tomorrow in Phase 6
A total of 43 seats spread across West Bengal will vote tomorrow (Thursday, 22 April) in phase six of the multi-phased election.
The sixth phase will see over 1 crore voters deciding the fate of 306 candidates across 43 constituencies spread across four districts.
The 43 Assembly seats are spread across four districts " Uttar Dinajpur, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman.
The TMC and the BJP are contesting all the 43 Assembly seats in Phase 6 of the West Bengal polls.
Both the TMC and the BJP have pitched hard to gain the confidence of Matuas, who make for a large chunk of the state's Scheduled Caste population, in most of the 17 Assembly segments going to polls in this phase in North 24 Parganas district and some of the nine seats in Nadia.
Prominent names in the sixth phase of the Assembly polls include BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, TMC ministers Jyotipriyo Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya and CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya.
Elections have been held in 180 constituencies so far, and the remaining 114 seats are set to go to polls between 22 and 29 April.
Votes will be counted on 2 May.
Full list of constituencies going to polls in Phase 6:
Sr No
Constituency Name
District
1
Chopra
Uttar Dinajpur
2
Islampur
Uttar Dinajpur
3
Goalpokhar
Uttar Dinajpur
4
Chakulia
Uttar Dinajpur
5
Karandighi
Uttar Dinajpur
6
Hemtabad
Uttar Dinajpur
7
Kaliaganj
Uttar Dinajpur
8
Raiganj
Uttar Dinajpur
9
Itahar
Uttar Dinajpur
10
Karimpur
Nadia
11
Tehatta
Nadia
12
Palashipara
Nadia
13
Kaliganj
Nadia
14
Nakashipara
Nadia
15
Chapra
Nadia
16
Krishnanagar Uttar
Nadia
17
Nabadwip
Nadia
18
Krishnanagar Dakshin
Nadia
19
Bongaon Uttar
Nadia
20
Bongaon Dakshin
North 24 Parganas
21
Gaighata
North 24 Parganas
22
Bagda
North 24 Parganas
23
Baduria
North 24 Parganas
24
Habra
North 24 Parganas
25
Ashokenagar
North 24 Parganas
26
Amdanga
North 24 Parganas
27
Bijpur
North 24 Parganas
28
Naihati
North 24 Parganas
29
Bhatpara
North 24 Parganas
30
Jagatdal
North 24 Parganas
31
Noapara
North 24 Parganas
32
Barrackpore
North 24 Parganas
33
Khardaha
North 24 Parganas
34
Dum Dum Uttar
North 24 Parganas
35
Bhatar
Purba Bardhaman
36
Purbasthali Dakshin
Purba Bardhaman
37
Purbasthali Uttar
Purba Bardhaman
38
Katwa
Purba Bardhaman
39
Ketugram
Purba Bardhaman
40
Mangalkot
Purba Bardhaman
41
Ausgram
Purba Bardhaman
42
Galsi
Purba Bardhaman
43
Swarupnagar
Purba Bardhaman
