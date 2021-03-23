West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Dipshita Dhar profile: Student leader to face TMC’s Rana Chatterjee

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded Students' Federation of India leader Dipshita Dhar from the Bally Assembly constituency.

Dhar is contesting against BJP's Baishali Dalmiya and TMC's Rana Chatterjee from the constituency, which will go to polls in the fourth of eight phases on 10 April.

The JNU research scholar and SFI national joint secretary has been a vocal critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and had called it a "black law" the Centre brought to divert attention from its failure and vote bank politics.

The Bally Assembly constituency lies in the Howrah district, and is a part of the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.

