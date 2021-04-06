West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Narendra Modi to address rallies in Cooch Behar, Howrah today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been actively campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crisscrossing the five states that are going to polls this election season, will be in West Bengal on Tuesday. He will take part in two events -- a public meeting in Cooch Behar at noon and then another one at Howrah in the afternoon.

Modi and Mamata Banerjee have traded barbs, with the former even predicting that Bengal chief minister will lose the prestige battle in Nandigram. Mamata is contesting against her one-time colleague Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

Last Saturday, at an election rally, the prime minister took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee, saying if mishti doi was so sweet, why the Bengal chief minister was so bitter. "There is a certain sweetness in Bengal. It's language, it's people... don't get me started about mishti doi and the sweets. Then how are you so bitter, Didi?" Modi asked.

Banerjee's report card, according to the prime minister, was the reason that had turned her bitter.

Besides this, Modi has predicted a BJP victory in the polls and said he will attend the oath ceremony personally.

The BJP has put its complete might on uprooting the decade-long Trinamool Congress government in Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have all campaigned in the state and expressed confidence that the party will win over 200 seats in the state.

A couple of days ago, Shah said the Bengal chief minister was getting frustrated because she was getting a sense of her loss in the ongoing elections

Meanwhile, voting for the third phase, in which 31 seats in Bengal are up for grabs, began on Tuesday morning. Polling for the third and final phase in Assam began this morning in 40 seats, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will vote in a single-phase today. The results for all five states will be declared on 2 May.

