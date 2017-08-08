Wesley Sneijder Signs For Nice on Free Transfer From Galatasaray

Sneijder passed his medical for the Ligue 1 club early on Monday.

French football club Nice on Tuesday announced the signing of Dutch veteran attacking midfielder Wesley Sneijder on a free transfer from Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

Sneijder passed his medical for the Ligue 1 club early on Monday and signed a one-year deal with an option for another year.

The Dutch international’s contract with Galatasaray expired June 30. Sneijder, 33, is set to wear the No.10 jersey at Nice, according to the Ligue 1 web site.

After starting his career in 2002 at Amsterdam-based AFC Ajax, Sneijder went to win La Liga and the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid and was part of a Champions League title squad at Inter Milan before joining Galatasaray.

He has represented the Netherlands 131 times.

Also read: Lionel Messi And Luis Suarez Score as Barcelona Beat Chapecoense 5-0 in Emotional Friendly

The move sees Sneijder link up with Mario Balotelli, with whom he won the treble while the pair were at Inter Milan under current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in 2009-10.

Sneijder was with Galatasaray for five seasons, where he scored 45 goals in 174 appearances following a 2013 move from Inter.

Nice are through to the Champions League playoff round, where they face Napoli for a place in the group stage of the competition.

With inputs from agencies.