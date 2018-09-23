We're very hopeful that India, Pak boards will get together: PCB Chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Ehsan Mani was hopful that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will come together. Mani stated that irrespective of the bilateral relation between India and Pakistan, the dialogue between the two cricket boards should continue. He said, "I have already had a very constructive discussion with my colleagues from India, they are here. I think we'll have a lot of common ground going forward. We all understand that whatever happened in the past has happened, we have to look forward. At end of the day, game is bigger than any one person and politicians. When India and Pakistan play, over a 100 billion ppl are watching the game from India, Pak and other countries. No one cares about politics at that stage. We're very hopeful that boards will get together."