We're not projecting PM Modi as a hero, he's already one: Vivek Oberoi

Speaking about the controversy related to the film 'PM Narendra Modi', Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi said, "We are not projecting Modi ji as larger than life, he is already larger than life as a person. We are not projecting him as a hero, he is already a hero, not only for me but for crores of people in India and abroad. It's an inspirational story, which we brought to the screens." Oberoi, who is playing the lead role in the film further stated, "I don't understand why some people are overreacting like this. Why are such senior and famous lawyers like Abhishek Singhvi ji and Kapil Sibal ji wasting time on filing a PIL on such a modest film? Don't know if they are scared of the film or of Chowkidar's 'danda'."