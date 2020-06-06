We're going to try phytopharmaceutical ACQH against COVID-19: CSIR DG

New Delhi, June 06 (ANI): While speaking to ANI in the national capital on June 06 amid coronavirus pandemic, the DG of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Shekhar C Mande spoke on clinical trials. He said, "Clinical trials of phytopharmaceutical ACQH began yesterday (June 05) and we are going to try it against COVID-19. It is historic in modern medicine, especially in India." "We have chance to tap our traditional knowledge system and its limitless possibilities," CSIR DG added.