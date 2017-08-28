We were disastrous against Liverpool: Arsenal coach Wenger

London, Aug 28 (IANS) A dejected Arsenal chief coach Arsene Wenger said the London football club's performance in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Liverpool away in an English Premier League (EPL) game was "absolutely disastrous".

"We were beaten everywhere, physically. It was a very disappointing performance... our performance on the day was absolutely disastrous," Wenger was quoted as saying by espnfc on Sunday.

Arsenal were overrun from the start and crumbled to goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.

"The result is a consequence of our performance -- it wasn't good enough," Wenger later told Sky Sports.

"We have to take a little bit of distance with that. There are some reasons behind it, which we have, of course, to analyse. But the players go now on international break, and we have to take the consequence of our performance."

Wenger explained Arsenal's apparent lackadaisical attitude. "It's not right to become too emotional just after the game, the disappointment is big enough," he said.

On chants of "Wenger out" during and after the game, the Frenchman said: "That's part of the crowd's feeling, of some people. If I'm the problem, I'm the problem. I'm sorry.

"But we want our fans as well to be with us when we lose, even in a performance like that. And the only thing we can do is come back and give them another level of performance."

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, who started for the first time this season, looked upset after being substituted in the second half with his team reeling.

However, Wenger said it was "not the right time" to talk about what could happen before deadline day.

"We think a lot about that," he said. "Just after a performance like that I don't think is the right time to talk about that."

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey also said sorry to fans.

"We're sorry to the fans that came up -- it's not good enough and we have to do something about it," he said.

"We're going to have to change something if we're to compete this year."

