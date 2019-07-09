We were destined to win 2007 T20 WC: Yuvraj Singh

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday said that India, despite all odds against it in the 2007 T20 World Cup, was 'destined' to win the tournament. The former cricketer, who announced his retirement last month amid the ongoing ODI World Cup, admitted that the 'men in blue' had never expected to win the first edition of cricket's shortest format since all the experienced players were given rest following hectic international tours, and new captain MS Dhoni was helming the side. The 2007 T20 World Cup saw India as an underdog but the 'men in blue' famously lifted the maiden T20 World Cup trophy in South Africa. The tournament also saw Singh's famous six sixes against England's Stuart Broad.