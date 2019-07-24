There were 40 militants group operating within Pakistan: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister revealed that his country had 40 different militants groups operating within its borders while addressing US Lawmakers at Capitol Hill. There were no militant Taliban in Pakistan and they have nothing to do with 9/11. Khan said, "They were fighting the US war on terror but unfortunately things went wrong because our government was not in control. While US expected us to do more and help them to win, Pakistan was fighting for its own existence". The ministry of External Affairs asked again and again for verifiable, credible and irreversible actions against terrorist operating from their soil. Both India and US, have repeatedly told Pakistan to crack down on terror infrastructure .In a major diplomatic win, Indian efforts were recently rewarded after Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, Masood Azhar was blacklisted as a global terrorist by the UN Security council following the gruesome of Pulwama attack.