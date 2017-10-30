Werder Bremen dismisses coach Nouri

Berlin, Oct 30 (IANS) Werder Bremen sacked its coach Alexander Nouri after failing to win a single match in the Bundesliga this season, the German football club announced on Monday.

The dismissal came after Sunday's 0-3 home defeat against Augsburg that left Werder in the 17th position in the Bundesliga table, with five points after 10 games in which it suffered five defeats and five draws, reports Efe.

"Werder Bremen parted ways with head coach Alexander Nouri and his assistant Markus Feldhoff on Monday morning," the German club said in a statement on its official website.

The training sessions for Friday's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt are to be led by Werder's current U23s coach Florian Kohfeldt, along with assistant coach Thomas Horsch and U17s assistant coach Tim Borowski, according to the statement.

"Alex took on a very difficult task last season and did a fantastic job. He has our thanks for that," said sporting director Frank Baumann.

"He has all the qualities of a successful coach, and I'm sure that he will continue his path with success elsewhere," Baumann added.

Alex, who had taken over Bremen in Sept. 2016, initially as interim to replace Viktor Skripnik, managed to help the team finish eighth in the Bundesliga standings last season.

