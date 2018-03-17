We'll win the Karnataka elections: Sonia Gandhi

At the Congress plenary session, Sonia Gandhi congratulated his son, Congress President Rahul Gandhi for taking up responsibility at a critical time. While talking about upcoming elections she said, "40 years ago Indira's Ji's stunning victory in Chikmagalur turned around Indian politics, once again our party must give a similar performance. I completely believe we will win the Vidhan Sabha elections in Karnataka. The elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh stood as an example, that those who wanted to eliminate Congress from the face of India, realised that people of India still have the same kind of love and respect for Congress."