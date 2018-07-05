We'll have to talk to Finance Minister regarding GST: Nitin Gadkari

In an interactive session for promotion and development of cruise tourism in India, Union Shipping and Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari talked about GST and Customs tax. He said, "We cannot do anything regarding GST and Custom tax. For this, we will have to talk to Finance Minister. Only government cannot take decision related to GST. There is a council for GST. There are representatives of State and Central government in GST Council and the decision is made by them".