We'll support AIADMK in by-elections on 21 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu: Piyush Goyal

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday struck an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The deal was sealed after Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held talks in Chennai with senior leaders. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "We will support All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the by-elections on 21 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. We have agreed to contest elections in the leadership of Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in state and in leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in center."