We'll run SAI with full efficiency without any corruption: Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State (I/C) Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that Sports Authority of India (SAI) will be run with full efficiency and commitment without any corruption. "We are very committed to ensure all kind of activities within the sports. Sports world must be corruption free, we want clean sports free form drugs, doping, and corruption and free from untoward incidents. Sports is a field where you must be able to provide equal platform opportunity to everyone. We will run Sports Authority of India with full efficiency and commitment without any corruption," said Minister Rijiju