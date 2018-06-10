We'll organise SCO food festival, Buddhist festival to enhance connectivity with SCO nations: PM Modi

While speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the fact that connectivity with the SCO nations is India's priority. He also suggested the benefits of increasing awareness of shared cultures. He said, "Only 6% of the foreign tourists in India are from SCO countries. These figures can easily be doubled. Increasing awareness of our shared cultures can help boost this number. We will organise an SCO food festival and a Buddhist festival in India."