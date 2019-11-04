If we'll follow odd-even scheme for next 10 days, it will benefit everyone: Manish Sisodia

In order to curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal led-government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the odd-even scheme from November 04-15. The scheme is implemented from today. While speaking to ANI on Odd-Even scheme, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said, "North India has been engulfed in smoke caused by stubble burning, right now we can't do anything about that, but if we follow the scheme for next 10 days, it will give some relief. It is for everybody's benefit."