Well-known southern actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who have been in a relationship for nearly two years, tied the nuptial knot on Fri

Actor Arjun Kapoor doesn't consider it appropriate to ponder over lost chances. This was evident when he deemed it as "trivial" to discuss whether he regrets not getting a chance to work in Kabir Khan's "1983". Arjun was reportedly considered for the Kabir Khan film on India's victory in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh has been locked to play the role of Kapil Dev in the movie.