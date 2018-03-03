We'll enhance cooperation in defence production, explore opportunities in transfer of technology: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang who is on his three day visit to India. While talking of relations between the two countries Narendra Modi at the national capital said, "We have decided that we will enhance cooperation in defence production and explore opportunities in transfer of technology. We will jointly work for an open, independent and prosperous Indo Pacific area where sovereignty and international law is respected."