Will welcome Ramdas Athawale in alliance if he wants: Congress' Radhakrishna Patil

While speaking to ANI after Maharashtra Congress party screening committee meeting ended, Congress' Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "We offered Prakash Ambedkar four seats and he said they will reply. There are talks of leaving eight seats for alliance; there can be one or two seats more. Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have always been flexible for alliance." "Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana, Communist Party of India (Marxist)-(CPM) and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi are there (in talks of alliance with Congress and NCP), but Ambedkar hasn't confirmed," he added. "Ramdas Athawale was in Congress earlier as well and he is welcome in alliance if he wants. There is no question of talks with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). We have had talks with Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana's Raju Shetti. We have had talks with Prakash Ambedkar 3-4 times. They have demanded that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) need to be brought under law boundation. We are ready for that and have requested them to send us a draft," he further stated.