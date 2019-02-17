Welcome decision of Kashmir govt: Ravi Shankar Prasad on separatist leaders' security withdrawn

While addressing the media on security withdrawn for separatist leaders, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "These separatist leaders get their funding from Pakistan, talks to Pakistan, but they are getting security from Kashmir government. This cannot be practiced anymore. Government cannot do any mercy on these separatists and terrorists. We will not accept any practice which will separate Kashmir from India. It is okay if one is expressing their separatist views but this cannot be accepted at the cost national security and integrity. We welcome this decision of Kashmir government, this step should have had been taken earlier. They cannot avail facilities from India and Kashmir government and help Pakistan in the destruction process".