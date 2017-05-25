Welcome back 'India's daughter', says Sushma Swaraj on Uzma's return

An Indian woman, Uzma Ahmed, returned back to India via Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar on Thursday morning. Earlier this week, The Islamabad High Court allowed Uzma Ahmed, an Indian national who said she had been forced into marrying a Pakistani man, to go back to her motherland and the police to escort her to the Wagah Border. On Uzma's arrival, Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj expressed her happiness by tweeting, "Uzma - Welcome home India's daughter. I am sorry for all that you have gone through". Uzma hails from New Delhi and had travelled to Pakistan earlier this month.