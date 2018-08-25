Weightlifter Vikas 8th at Asiad

Indo Asian News Service

Jakarta, Aug 25 (IANS) India's Vikas Thakur finished eighth in the men's 94kg weightlifting competition at the 18th Asian Games here on Saturday.

Vikas registered a total lift of 335kg. The gold medal went to Iranian Sohrab Moradi, who lifted a total of 410.

Qatar's Fares Elbakh took the second spot with an effort of 381 kg, while Thailand's Sarat Sumpradit was third with a lift of 380kg.

Vikas made a best effort of 145 kg in snatch and 190 kg in clean and jerk for a combined effort 335kg.

He failed to lift the first two attempts of 145kg before making a successful lift in the third attempt.

In clean and jerk, Vikas made a successful lift of 190kg in the first attempt. He, however, failed to loft 197kg in the next two attempts to get out of the top five race.

