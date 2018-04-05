Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu clinches gold at Commonwealth Games 2018

After weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu made India proud by handing the country its very first gold in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018, former Olympic Bronze medalist Karnam Malleswari on Thursday lauded her by saying that weightlifter's each lift was perfect and that she was going for the gold from the very first attempt. On the opening day of the event, Chanu made everything look so easy as she snapped the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games' weightlifting record by lifting a total of 196 kg--picking 86 kg snatch and 110 kg in clean-and-jerk. The previous best record at the Games was held by Augustine Nwaokolo of Nigeria, who lifted 175 kg in 2010 event. The Day One of the event also saw India beat Sri Lanka by 3-0 in the badminton mixed-team championship.