WEF 2018: Shah Rukh Khan has a fan moment with Elton John, Cate Blanchett

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan feels honoured to receive the 24th Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit alongside Hollywood biggies Elton John and Cate Blanchett. The 52-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to express his happiness after receiving the honour and tweeted, "Honoured to receive the @wef's 24th Crystal Award, together with @eltonofficial and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment!!." King Khan received the award for "his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India." The actor also recreated his famous DDLJ pose in Switzerland. The 'Raees' actor, who is currently in Davos, previously tweeted, a picture of himself with a snowy background. The past awardees from India include, Amitabh Bachchan, A R Rahman, Shabana Azmia and Ravi Shankar.