WEF 2018: Indian cuisine on the menu for Modi’s dinner tonight in Davos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to arrive in Davos for the annual World Economic Forum meet. His debut at the World Economic Forum’s annual jamboree of the global elite in the snow-laden Swiss resort town of Davos comes after 21 years... ...since the earlier one by Deve Gowda in 1997. And the InterContinental Davos-- also known as the Golden Egg-- seems to be prepared to make him feel right at home. When it comes to food, Modi is known to be a strict vegetarian. So, tonight, Modi will be presented with a traditional three-course thaal meal curated by the chefs of Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel. He will be started off with a curry leaf scented avocado tartare, dry mango relish, paprika parmesean crisps and tomato jam. Then, the five-star hotel will serve a thaal with... Gucchi khumb masaledar, Zaffrani faldari kofta curry, Bhuni makai aur chilgoza ki tikki, Palak paneer, Dum aloo benarsi, Dal makhni, Gobhi mutter ki tehari Anardana raita, Dhokla, Papad, served with achar, Chutney, Kachumber, Tawa paratha, Chapati and Theplas. The meal will be finished off with 'India ki Mithas' - gajar halwa cake, elaichi bhappa doi, coconut chikki and sukhri crumb.