WEF 2018: CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dharmendra Pradhan laud PM Modi's historic speech

After the historic speech of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening session of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised PM Modi and said that he gave an excellent speech. It is a historical day for India. PM gave very good message to global community especially on geopolitics, terrorism and environmental issues. However, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said PM Modi gave an excellent speech. The speech explained about the ethos of India.