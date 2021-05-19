Yahoo Mail:

After a Week's Quarantine, Indian Shooters Begin Practice in Croatia

News18
·1-min read

Olympic-bound Indian shooting squad based in Zagreb went through four hours of training routine on Wednesday morning after completing their week-long quarantine.

“We arrived in Croatia last week but had to stay indoors for a week as per Covid-19 protocols. But on Wednesday, all the shooters went out to local ranges for practice in the morning session,” a coach of the national team told IANS from Zagreb.

All the shooters and members of the coaching staff were tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“The reports were negative and we were allowed to go out for training,” he added.

According to the coach, the local shooting ranges — under the aegis of the Croatia Shooting Federation (CSF) — have good facilities and are excellent for practice.

“The distance from the hotel to the ranges is just 6 km. Since the distance is less it is not taxing,” he added.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had arranged a charter flight to Europe on May 11 to send the shooters.

The national team will compete in the European Shooting Championships scheduled to be held in Osijek from May 21 and the Zagreb World Cup in June.

Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Tomar, Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil, Elavenil Valarivan and Tejaswini Sawant have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in rifle shooting events.

The pistol shooting team consists of Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and Yashaswini Singh.

