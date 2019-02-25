Weekly cross-LoC bus service resumes in J&K

Jammu, Feb 25 (IANS) The weekly cross-Line of Control (LoC) bus service "Karvan-e-Aman" resumed on Monday, the first time after the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama.

The bus service had remained suspended since the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama district which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

The Karvan-e-Aman (Caravan of Peace) bus service carrying members of divided families operated between Chakan Da Bagh in Poonch district and Rawalakot in Pakistan administered Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

"Eight locals who had gone across the border returned today while two went across from here," officials said.

Another peace bus service was operated on Monday between Salamabad Trade Facilitation Centre near Uri and Chakote near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan administered Kashmir, the officials said.

Five locals left for Muzaffarabad while eight people came from across the LoC to re-unite with the members of their divided families.

The bus service was started as a Confidence Building Measure between India and Pakistan in April 2005 to facilitate the re-union of family members living on either side of the LoC.

--IANS

