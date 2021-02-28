Weeklong Lockdown in Hingoli District as Maha​ ​Breaches 8,000-mark ​​Fifth Day in a Row

In the wake of a rise in daily COVID-19 cases in Hingoli, the local administration has decided to impose curfew in the district from March 1 to 7. A total of 46 new COVID-19 cases were found on Saturday in Hingoli, located in the state’s Marathwada region, raising its tally to 4,083, as per official figures. Hingoli Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi in an order issued on Saturday evening said the curfew will come into force from 7 am on Monday and continue till March 7 midnight. Schools, colleges, religious places and function halls shall remain closed during the period, while banks will operate only for administrative work, said the order.

Amid rising cases, Tamil Nadu too extended its existing Covid-related restrictions till March 31, NDTV reported late Sunday. Offices, shops, and industrial and commercial establishments will continue with staggered working hours, and authorities have been asked to punish violators of Covid-19 guidelines. Strict measures are to be maintained in containment zones, which will now be demarcated at micro-levels.

ALSO READ | Explained: Here’s When CO-WIN App Will Launch, How to Register for COVID-19 Vaccine in India

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are among the six states that have shown a surge in new cases in a span of 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that 86.37 per cent of the new cases in the country are from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

In Hingoli, bank officials are instructed to carry their identity cards while travelling to their workplace. Milk shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm. Medical stores are also permitted to remain open during the curfew period, the order issued by the administration said. Government offices will continue to work, it said. The administration has also allowed continuation of highway maintenance operations, and works related to the departments of health, electricity, telephone, water drainage and sanitation.

Story continues

Petrol pumps are instructed to sell fuel only to vehicles of the government, and those engaged in essential and agriculture services, the order said. Hotels and other food suppliers for students, who hail from other districts and are currently residing in Hingoli, are instructed to operate parcel service between 9 am and 7 pm during the curfew period, it said. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day, raising the caseload in the state to 21,46,777. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic has reached 52,092, as per official data.

Experts said on Sunday that the coronavirus crisis was not over, and warned states against lowering their guard against the pandemic. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director General Shekhar C Mande on Sunday said a “third wave” could be allowed lowering guard. Mande was speaking on “India’s response to Covid-19 from S & T perspective” at a virtual “National Science Day Lectures,” organised by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology here. The expert clarified that India is nowhere near achieving herd immunity and as such people should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing and hand hygiene to stay away from getting infected by the virus.

Cautioning the people and the scientific community against allowing “complacency to set in,” he warned that a third wave would precipitate a far more dangerous situation than the challenge the country had faced so far. Answering questions from the scientific community, Mande expressed the hope that the Covid-19 vaccines would be effective against the coronavirus variants. The evidence “is not very strong” that the vaccines would not work against the mutated virus.

India will on Monday also see its next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities. Registration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.