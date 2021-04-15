Weekend Curfew Imposed in Delhi to Curb Rise in COVID-19 Cases; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut

New Delhi, April 15: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, The Delhi Government on Thursday announced to impose a weekend curfew. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference. The development came after Kejriwal’s meeting with Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal. Delhi Police Chief Reviews Night Curfew Enforcement.

The weekend curfew will be imposed from Friday 10 pm till 6 am on Monday. During the weekend curfew, Malls, gyms and spas will remain closed. Only essential services are allowed during weekends. Meanwhile, private offices should ensure that their employees are working from home. Maharashtra 'Break The Chain' COVID-19 Guidelines: Section 144 Imposed in The State From 8 PM Tomorrow, April 14 For 15 Days; Know What Will Remain Open And Close.

ANI's Tweet:

What Will Remain Opened?

Essential Service Providers are exempted from the weekend curfew in Delhi.

Interstate transport function.

Cinema halls will be allowed with one-third capacity.

Home Delivery For Restaurants.

Weekend markets allowed with restrictions.

What Will Remain Closed?

Malls

Gyms and Spas

Auditoriums will be shut down during the weekend curfew.

Eating out will be banned.

The decision to impose weekend lockdown in Deli was taken after the national capital territory reported the biggest single-day jump in its COVID-19 tally with 17,282 new cases, while over 100 people died due to the deadly virus. Coronavirus claimed 11,540 lives in Delhi so far.

Amid a massive surge in cases, the Delhi government on Wednesday issued an order to ramp up the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients at its hospitals and attach banquet halls and hotels to these facilities. The move will add around 3,269 beds in COVID-19 health facilities in the national capital. Last week, the AAP government had imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.