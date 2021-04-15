Weekend Curfew in Delhi Amid COVID Surge: Here’s What’s Allowed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 15 April, announced that Delhi would go under a weekend curfew from Friday till Monday morning amid a surge in COVID cases.

The chief minister said that these decisions had been taken at a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 17,282 COVID-19 cases, in what was the national capital’s biggest spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

So, what’s allowed and what is not as Delhi joins the list of cities with strong curbs due to the coronavirus threat?

When does the weekend curfew begin?

While CM Kejriwal did not announce the timings of the curfew in his press conference, the curfew is likely to start at 10 pm on Friday and end at 6 am on Monday. More details will become clear once the order is released by the government.

Will I be able to go to the mall?

No, malls as well as gyms and spas will be shut in Delhi during the weekend curfew.

What about restaurants? Can I go out for a meal?

No, restaurants will remain closed for dine-in during the curfew. However, home delivery will be permitted.

Are movie theatres/cinema halls also shut?

No, cinema halls will be allowed to operate at 30 percent of their capacity, CM Kejriwal said.

What do I do for groceries? Will anything be open?

CM Kejriwal has stated that essential services will not be restricted. He also said that one weekly market per day per municipal zone will be allowed to operate.

I have a wedding to attend over the weekend. What do I do?

The decision for weekend curfew has been taken keeping in mind the fact that many people have planned weddings at this time. For this purpose, people attending weddings in Delhi will be issued e-passes to facilitate their movement during the weekend curfew.

Why have these restrictions been put into place?

“These restrictions are for your sake, for you and you families. It will be inconvenient but these restrictions are necessary to break the chain of transmission,” Kejriwal said.

However, while stating the new rules, CM Kejriwal also reminded the people that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals in Delhi, stating that according to the latest data, more than 5,000 beds are available.

