Week After Quitting Congress, PC Chacko to Meet NCP Chief Pawar

Almost a week after he resigned from the Indian National Congress, senior leader PC Chacko on Tuesday, 16 March, said that he would meet Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar over the crisis that “the party is facing,” reported news agency ANI.

Chacko also said that he would meet Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury “to discuss the future course of action”, adding that he would take a call on joining a new political party after meeting Pawar.

"“I am meeting Sharad Pawar. Whatever crisis party is facing, it needs to be discussed. I’m also meeting Sitaram Yechury and GN Azad to discuss future course of action. I need to extend my support to LDF. I’ll decide (on joining) after meeting Pawar sahab.”" - PC Chacko

According to ANI, both Chacko and Pawar are likely to hold a joint press conference later in Delhi on Tuesday.

Why Did Chacko Quit Congress?

After being with the Congress for decades, PC Chacko resigned from the party on Wednesday, 10 March, barely six weeks ahead of Assembly election in Kerala.

“I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi,” he said, reported news agency ANI. Addressing the media, Chacko said that he had been deliberating on the decision for a while.

"“I had been deliberating upon this decision for past many days. I come from Kerala where there is no Congress party as such. There are two parties – Congress (I) & Congress (A). It is a coordination committee of two parties functioning as KPCC.” " - PC Chacko

Maintaining that Kerala is facing a crucial election, Chacko had said that the people want the Congress to come back but there is groupism practised by top leaders of party.

“I have been arguing with the high command that this should end. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups,” he added.

