WeCare Fellowship’s National Essay Competition on ‘Environment’ Inaugurated by Education Minister, Dr. Nishank

New Delhi, October 21, 2020: Dr Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank, Hon'ble Minister of Education Government of India inaugurated National Essay Competition on environment under WeCare Fellowship on Tuesday, 20th October 2020.

While delivering inaugural talk, Dr. Nishank said, “I am hopeful that it will motivate the students towards plastic waste management and build awareness about the environmental issues going forward.” The competition has been launched on ‘The Hyphen’ platform and WeCare, an industry consortium of companies committed to protecting environment with specific focus on plastic waste management. It is a unique initiative for youth engagement on the issue of plastic waste management, which is supported by Swachh Bharat Mission and India CSR Network.

This maiden edition of the competition is open to Indian students above 11th standard in all fields of study, and is themed on Waste Management. Essay topics include Segregation-at-source: A people's Movement, Plastics: From Waste to Wealth, My Waste, My Responsibility, Waste to Energy, Waste Management in My Community.

Along with cash prizes, winners will receive internship at WeCare partner companies. Additionally, all participating students will get free access to a creative writing workshop Dr. Atul Sud, President of WeCare said, "We are hopeful that WeCare Fellowship would drive a perception change among youth towards plastics and would encourage them towards better management of plastic waste. WeCare is encouraged to receive in-principle support from Swachh Bharat Mission and we would continue our efforts in this direction." Programme Dates: • Competition Start Date: Oct 20, 2020 • Submission Deadline: Nov 20, 2020 • Winner Announcement: Dec 11, 2020 For more details and registration, visit: www.hyphen.in/wecarefellowship