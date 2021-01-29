WebQoof Recap: Of R-Day Tableau Clips And Flag Hoisted on Red Fort

From clipped video of Republic Day tableau, used to create misleading narratives, to false claims that the Khalistan flag was waved at the Red Fort during the “Kisan Gantantra Parade”, here’s all that misled the public this week.

1. Fact-Check: Flag Hoisted Atop Red Fort by Farmers Not Khalistan’s

Several protesting farmers entered the Red Fort in Delhi and waved flags from the ramparts of the fort on Tuesday, 26 January, as clashes between farmers and the police erupted in several parts of the national capital amid the “Kisan Gantantra Parade”.

Soon after, several social media users claimed that the flags that were waved at the Red Fort are “Khalistani” ones. People, including journalists and politicians, claimed that the national flag was ‘supplanted’.

However, visual elements and reporters on the ground confirmed that the flags that were raised were not Khalistan flags. One was the Sikh religious flag Nishan sahib, and the other was a farmers’ flag.

You can read the full story here.

Also Read: Fake Rakesh Tikait Handles Crop Up As Farmers Persist at Ghazipur

2. Tricolour ‘Removed’ From Red Fort? Zee News’ Claim Lacks Proof

News channel Zee News, in its bulletin, aired on Tuesday, 26 January, claimed that the Tricolour was removed and the protesters waved their own flags atop the minarets of the Red Fort while agitating against the farm laws on Republic Day.

Another clipped viral video on social media is being shared with the same false narrative that the Tricolour was removed from the Red Fort.

You can view the archived version here.

The Quint’s reporter Shadab Moizee who was on the ground told us that the Tricolour was not replaced or removed at any instance and that the minaret seen in the said bulletin never had the national flag on it. Videos from earlier in the day also showed that the minarets didn’t have the national flag on it.

By analysing the available visuals and talking to on-ground reporters, we found that the Tricolour was not removed from the Red Fort at any instance.

Story continues

You can read the full story here.

Also Read: Pictures From Pulwama Attack Shared As ‘Latest Images From Delhi’

3. Clip From US Shared to Falsely Claim Farmers Insulted Indian Flag

A video that has gone viral on social media claims that Indian farmers disrespected the Indian National flag and damaged it during the ongoing protests against the Centre’s new farms laws. This comes on the back of the violence that occurred on Republic Day after protesters entered the Red Fort.

An archive of the post can be found here.

We checked the TikTok profile visible in the viral video and found the original post. We also found the location where the TikTok user had asked people to assemble and by comparing the viral video with the images on Google Maps’ street view, we were able to establish that the video was from California, USA. We also found that the slogans raised in the video were not related to the farmers’ protest.

You can read the full story here.

Also Read: Old Image of Injured Sikh Man Revived after Farmers’ R-Day Rally

4. Clipped Video of Delhi’s Tableau at R-Day Shared With a False Spin

A clipped video of the Delhi tableau at Republic Day Parade held on Tuesday, 26 January was shared with a misleading narrative to claim that Delhi’s tableau only played azaan.

You can view the archived version here.

We went through the official YouTube handle of DD National and found the LIVE footage of the Republic Day Parade held on Tuesday, 26 January. We found that the 11-second video is a shorter version and the tableau actually showed different places of worship such as a church, gurudwara, temple and even a mosque along with the related music.

You can read the full story here.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Said Replace Army With Farmers? Video Lacks Context

5. Bihar’s 2011 R-Day Tableau Shared As That of UP ‘Under SP Rule’

A set of images were shared on social media to claim that they showed Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at the Republic Day parade under the Samajwadi Party government and the present Yogi Adityanath-led government.

You can view the archived version here.

We conducted a reverse image search of the images found that the image that people claimed was from the Samajwadi party-led government is actually from 2011, when the party was not in power in the state. Moreover, the said tableau was not of Uttar Pradesh but Bihar as can be seen in this news report.

You can read the full story here.

Also Read: How Queerphobia & Misinformation Stifle LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces Online

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.WebQoof Recap: Of R-Day Tableau Clips And Flag Hoisted on Red FortAmid Protests At Ghazipur, Child Offers Water to Rakesh Tikait . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.